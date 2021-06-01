Epperly called ‘ticking time bomb’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith Wednesday urged Virginia Parole Board to deny the release of murderer Stephen Epperly, calling him a “predictable ticking time bomb.”

Although Epperly’s official parole hearing was May 17, the board agreed last month to meet with Griffith before ruling on the matter. Epperly received a life sentence for the June 1980 murder of Gina Renee Hall, but his conviction preceded Virginia’s 1994 abolishment of parole.

Wednesday, Griffith told the parole board Pulaski County “recently suffered through a tragic robbery at the hands of a paroled individual and I do not believe this county should have to endure another paroled predictable ticking time bomb returning to our area.”

Griffith was recounting the case of 59-year-old David Allen Simpkins, who recently was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2020 armed robbery of Gobble Stop in Dublin. Simpkins was paroled in 2019 despite having a record of 56 felony convictions, including 14 for armed robbery.

Griffith pointed out Gina Hall’s murder occurred before he was born. However, he noted he is “honored to be able to speak for continued justice on behalf of our county and the Hall family.” He pointed out the entire county is united in demanding Epperly’s parole be denied.

He added that any potential parole of Epperly will be “met head on” with opposition “equal to an army of seven nations,” as long as he is the county’s lead prosecutor. “His release never has been, nor will it ever be supported by my office. As I said in my letter, the only way he should leave prison is horizontal, on his back.”

In fact, Griffith told the board it would be “an abomination of peace to the New River Valley” to ever release Epperly from prison.

“His release would erode the sanctity of a jury verdict by a group of his peers” and “his release would undermine the Virginia Supreme Court which upheld this verdict,” the prosecutor said.

Epperly is one of only a few people worldwide who has been convicted of murder absent the body of the victim.

“There is no fiscal responsibility for his release that could touch the tip of terror Epperly has placed on the Hall family and this community,” Griffith said, rejecting the idea that Epperly would be released to reunite with his family while the Halls have been unable to be with Gina since June 28, 1980.

“In what county does a convicted murderer get an opportunity that a victim’s family cannot ever have?” Griffith asked the parole board. “I will tell you where that place shouldn’t be and that is in Pulaski County.

“On behalf of all in this room and this whole county, I ask that he be denied parole and any future [parole] hearings be denied for as long as possible.”

Griffith says he was assured he would be notified when the board ruled on Epperly’s parole.

Epperly has always said he is innocent of the crime. He has been denied parole multiple times in the past for three reasons: the parole board feels he should serve more time; the seriousness of the crime would be diminished by early release, and as a result of the serious nature and circumstances of the crime.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2021.

