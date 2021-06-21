Draper park playground arrives … in boxes

By WILLIAM PAINE

Parts and labor for the new playground at Draper Community Park arrived this past Thursday and members of the Draper Community Park Board were there to see it happen.

Board members watched as Dustin and Terry from West Virginia Playground Builders began preparing the site for the playground. According to these playground assembly specialists, erecting this playground will take a couple of days. Concrete will be poured and fill will be added early this week so that the playground could be complete by midweek.

The playground will cost a total of $78,000 by the time it is finished. The Draper Community Park board raised $11,000 toward the project and the county kicked in another $50,000 but money still needs to be raised to cover the difference.

“We’ve got the new playground and we’re so thankful that the county helped us out with this,” said Chair of the board Carol Smith. “We’ve raised money for the pavilion but are having are hard time finding contractors to build it. So now we’re going to have a playground thanks to the county but we still need to raise a little money. Anyone wanting to make a donation, contract one of the board members.”

“One of our biggest donors didn’t even live in Draper,” said board member John Hawley. “I know the people that we’ve begged money from in these last four years are looking forward to seeing it for sure.”

“We’ve received support from all over the county,” said Smith.

“I thank Carol because she has been our glue that’s kept this thing together,” said Dirk Compton, who is a county supervisor and Draper Park board member. “If there’s something that falls through the cracks, she’s on it. It’s nobody’s fault but because of COVID, it’s hard to find people to work right now. We’ve just been trying to get little things done every time we can get something done.”

“The school and the ballfields and the basketball court were a central part of this community for a long time,” added John Hawley. “With the damage done by the tornado and everything else, it’s great to be able to come back and see all those activities return to this spot.”

This playground will be handicapped accessible and will have specialized swing sets for those with disabilities to use.

“Hopefully this will become a gathering place for the community again,” said Hawley.

“We’re almost there,” said Compton. “Once we get everything done, it should be something special.”:

A dedication ceremony for the new playground will take place in July.

