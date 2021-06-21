Dirt track dominates Planning and Zoning meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

The county administration building was filled to capacity, or nearly so, for Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The crowd had come to voice their support for Brandon and Tiffany Hughett, who were appealing the violation notice they had been issued for the dirt track in their very large back yard. This meeting included a public hearing on the matter and before the evening came to a close, nearly 20 individuals spoke in support of the Hughetts.

In addition to support from their neighbors, the Hughett hired attorney Mike Barbour to represent their interests before the board. Barbour did so by speaking for more than a half hour on his client’s behalf at the beginning portion of the meeting and again at the end.

According to the accounts given, the couple bought the five acre tract on Hatcher Road in 2006. They moved into their home at 5262 Hatcher Road in 2007. Not long after moving in, the Turpins, who owned the adjoining property, asked if they could clear a path to use as a dirt track in their back yard.

The Hughetts agreed and by the time their son Brayden was just four years old, he was riding a miniature dirt bike on their backyard course. Brayden was riding in off road competitions by the time he was seven and is today considered “an extremely accomplished rider,” thanks to many years of practice on his back yard track.

After their neighbors moved away, the Hughetts kept their portion of the dirt track in place and had, of late, began to make improvements to the course. This included the installation of some earthen jumps.

At least one noise complaint was recently called in regarding activities on this dirt track and this led Pulaski County Planning and Zoning Director Elaine Holeton to look into the matter. Holeton is also the county’s administrator for the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), which defines zoning requirements and identifies permitted uses for land.

“A dirt bike track is not a listed use in the Pulaski County UDO and how the ordinance works is, if the use is allowed, it is denoted on the land use table,” Holeton stated. “If it’s not allowed, it is not denoted. I did not see it as a permitted primary use of residential property. So then I looked through the evaluation as to whether or not it can be considered an accessory use in a residential zoning district.”

Holeton determined that maintaining a dirt track in a residential neighborhood could not be considered “a customarily incidental use of the property” and so issued a report that found the Hughetts to be in violation of the county’s zoning laws. As such, they were issued a citation and directed to cease using the track.

Attorney Mike Barbour followed Holeton and spoke of how in the 13 years of its existence, this dirt track had come to benefit the surrounding community. This sentiment was echoed by the many neighbors who had come out in support of the Hughetts. Many of those neighbors told the board of how their children had used the track through the years and how grateful they were to the Hughetts for allowing them to use it.

To that point, Barbour distributed a letter supporting the Hewitt’s right to have a dirt track on their property, which was signed by several individuals in their neighborhood. Another handout to members of the board showed exactly where these individuals lived in relation to the Hughetts.

Barbour emphasized how the dirt track had become part of the community and how the Hughetts had even brought underprivileged kids from Atlanta to their house so that they could enjoy riding on the track.

Barbour stated how Holeton hadn’t bothered to contact the Hughetts personally before issuing a citation and that the complaint had only come from a single residence.

As part of his work for the Hughetts, Barbour filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requesting all communications between county officials in regards to the Hughetts’ property.

Barbour showed an e-mail sent at 9:35 a.m. April 15, 2021, by Elaine Holeton to Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Joe Guthrie, saying that she was aware of the presence of this dirt track and that “there are two sides to this coin” and that “it’s a bit complicated.”

She then asked to meet with Guthrie.

At 9:15 that morning, an e-mail sent from Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers to County Administrator Jonathan Sweet stated that Holeton could find no direct prohibition of having dirt bike tracks in residential areas in the UDO.

A subsequent e-mail sent by John Travis at 10:14 that morning stated that after talking to Holeton, “the county did indeed have cause to issue a citation.”

That day, the Hughetts received a citation of violation from the county.

Barbour repeatedly emphasized these e-mail communications, implying that there was something potentially inappropriate in these interactions. Barbour finished his presentation by saying that if the county wanted to pass an ordinance to restrict the use of dirt tracks on an individual’s property, they could do so but that the board of supervisors would have to formally amend the county’s UDO.

Holeton answered this by saying that her office received a series of complaints regarding the dirt track coming from at least four different households. She went on to say that since improvements to the track were made by the Hughetts, more people have been using it, which makes for an increased nuisance for the neighbors.

In addition, Holeton stated that it was pretty common for a member of the board of supervisors to receive complaints about a neighbor and when they receive multiple complaints, they normally contact her office. The Hughetts’ property is in the Massie District, which is the district John Travis represents.

Brandon Hughett addressed the board after Barbour had his say. A clearly emotional Hughett began his address by saying he didn’t think it should have been necessary for him to be appealing to the board at all. He described how he came home to find his wife in tears after receiving the citation from the county. He and then his wife Tiffany talked about how they’ve always allowed their neighbors to use the track at no cost and that they believed it was a benefit to the community.

As mentioned before, several individuals, most living next to or near the Hughetts, came before the board in support of allowing the couple to maintain their dirt track.

County Attorney Tim Kirtner gave the county’s position on the property. Kirtner made a point to say that the Hughetts had used their property in a way that did benefit the community but that after a complaint was submitted, a decision would have to be made based on the existing ordinance and not the property’s past history.

Quoting the UDO, Kirtner went on to say that a track made for dirt bikes would not be considered a legitimate “accessory use” because it is not “customarily incidental to the use of a house.” According to Kirtner, typical customary incidental uses of residential property would include a basketball goal, a pool or a trampoline but not a dirt track.

Barbour spoke last, stating that, “You can’t find a single case in Virginia that says that people can’t ride a dirt bike on their property in a residential district.”

Planning and Zoning Appeals board members then discussed that matter and after several minutes, Vice Chairman Michael Gay made a motion to reverse the decision made by Holeton to find the Hewitt’s dirt track in violation of county ordinances.

The rest of the board agreed and voted unanimously to recommend that the Hughetts be allowed to keep using the dirt track at the back of their property.

