Congratulations to the following employees and teachers at Dublin Elementary. Laurie Sexton was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school Year. April Moore was recognized as the Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Leigh Ann Owen was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2019-20 school year. Ashlan Akers was recognized as Employee of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. We are proud to recognize each of these employees. Thanks for all that you do for the students, faculty and staff at Dublin Elementary School.
