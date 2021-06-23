Daily Bread needs Monday cooks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you can slice, chop or dice, and have Monday mornings free, Pulaski Daily Bread needs your help!

Starting July 12, the nonprofit soup kitchen in downtown Pulaski needs three volunteers to help cook lunch on Mondays. The volunteers would be needed every Monday except the last Monday of the month.

Daily Bread serves free lunch every weekday to anyone showing up at its northwest Fourth Street kitchen — no questions asked.

The facility begins cooking lunch at 8:30 a.m.; however once the food is packaged and the kitchen cleaned, cooks can leave and other volunteers hand out the meals. Program Director Debbi Harrell said cooks are usually able to leave by 11 a.m.

The kitchen is in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street.

Anyone interested in volunteering to cook on Mondays is asked to call Harrell at 980-2131 Monday through Friday, 7:30-11:45 a.m.

Written by: Editor on June 23, 2021.

