COVID cases remain low in VA

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

While the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the health of the world, positive test result number continue to remain low and hospitalization rates have dropped as vaccination efforts appear to be helping contain the situation.

The current seven-day positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia remained at 1.6% for a second day.

The Commonwealth, as of Tuesday morning, has recorded 680,065 total cases of the virus since the outbreak began. Of those, 30,417 have required hospitalization. There have been 11,412 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and COVID-19 complications.

Things reached what has to date been their highest point earlier in the year. Each day brought about reports of thousands of new cases and a large number of patients requiring hospital care. The death rate at that time was also high at that point in time.

For Pulaski County, the number of cases started low but consistently increased over time. There have been 2,721 total cases reported in Pulaski County since the beginning of the pandemic with 131 patients requiring hospitalization. There have been 62 deaths reported due to COVID-19 to date.

The date with the highest number of new cases in Pulaski County was Jan. 21, 2021, when 67 new cases were reported. That number dropped rapidly and as of Tuesday morning, the number of new cases in Pulaski County has dropped consistently. The Virginia Department of Health website Tuesday morning, however, did report nine new cases in the county, the highest number of new cases since May 13 when nine cases were reported. There have been many days in the past two months that reported no new cases in the county, and the seven-day average for new cases in Pulaski County is now two per day.

The last known case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County that required hospitalization was June 17 and 18, 2021. One case was reported each of those days. Two patients requiring hospitalization were reported June 11. Since April 8, 2021, there have been 18 Pulaski County patients that required hospitalization.

There have been two deaths reported in that same time frame. The first came April 13. The second death was reported June 4.

Montgomery County remains the worst hit spot in the New River Valley with 9,245 total cases, 193 patients who required hospitalization and 98 deaths. The City of Radford has reported 2,179 cases with 40 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. Giles County has reported 1,333 cases with 55 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Floyd County has reported 885 cases with 31 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.

The Fairfax area remains the hardest hit area in the Commonwealth. Fairfax County has reported 77,107 cases with 4,066 hospitalizations and 1,115 deaths.

One reason for the slowdown in new cases has been attributed to vaccinations. Virginia has now administered at least one dose of the vaccination to 5,019,315 people, which equals 58.8% of the total population. There are 4,314,592 people who are fully vaccinated, which is 50.5% of the total population.

Pulaski County has seen 26,676 total doses administered. At least one dose of the vaccine has been given to 15,343 people (45.1%). There are 13,213 people who are now fully vaccinated (38.8%). The adult population in Pulaski County has seen 52.7% receive at least one dose and 45.7% fully vaccinated.

While the numbers continue to drop, Virginians are also seeing a return to a more normal life. Mask requirements for those who are vaccinated have been removed in most locations outside of school buildings and hospitals. Numbers allowed at gatherings, private or public, have all been raised to normal levels again. Many small businesses are beginning to dig their way out of the hole that COVID-19 put them in.

Vaccinations are now readily available throughout the Commonwealth for anyone 12 and older. Those who have not been vaccinated at this time should seek the advice of their health care provider to discuss their particular health situation.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2021.

