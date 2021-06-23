County takes part in tourism program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski is among the first eight communities to take part in a tourism program offered through Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

According to VTC, DRIVE 2.0 is designed to equip participating communities with tools needed to succeed in an “overly competitive” travel and tourism market. Completing the program with Pulaski County were Bristol, Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Hopewell/Prince George County, Nelson and Scott counties, Richmond Region Tourism and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Twenty-two communities are expected to participate in total.

Pulaski County Tourism Director Peggy White said DRIVE 2.0 “was an amazing opportunity to bring together interested parties and stake holders to identity our strengths and unique assets.”

Given the fact the county’s tourism department is new, she says the biggest local benefit was receiving marketing strategies rooted in research. So far, she says, information garnered from the program has “solidified our brand” and given the county the tools needed to “lay the foundation of our brand.”

VTC is in the process of accepting applications for its second group of participants. White says she would “absolutely” recommend the program to other communities. Asked whether there is anything else she would like to add, she dipped into the county brand and said, “Pulaski County is a great place to PLAY OUTSIDE.”

Rita McClenny, president and CEO of VTC, said tourism is going to be a key in a community’s ability to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As travelers immediately inject cash back into communities, Virginia aims to restore the tourism economy into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been. By promoting responsible tourism, innovative product development, and community cooperation, the tourism industry will return to its previous economic vitality as an instant revenue generator. DRIVE 2.0 will help our industry do just that,” McClenny said.

VTC points out DRIVE 2.0 launched at an important time since “competition will be fierce” as communities “fight for every tax dollar” as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

DRIVE 2.0 developed strategies to help make Virginia’s tourism industry more robust and create sustainable opportunities for new development and growth. Direct industry partner and stakeholder feedback resulted in the development of the Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan, 10 Regional Plans, six How-To guides for telling and selling your community’s story, enhancing tourism product, and making the case for tourism.

Once a community completes implementation of DRIVE 2.0 strategies, they receive a $10,000 grant to further assist with developing plans.

Fore more information on DRIVE 2.0, visit www.vatc.org/drive2.

