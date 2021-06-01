County Supervisors discuss budget, cigarette tax

By WILLIAM PAINE

This week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors began with honoring the memory of former Pulaski County Sheriff Frank R. Conner, who recently passed away.

Former Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Joe Sheffey, read a resolution of appreciation written by the Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Board of Directors. Both Sheffey and Conner served on that board. Conner also served on the New River Resource Authority Board and the New River Valley Regional Jail Authority board.

Sheriff Mike Worrell then expressed his appreciation for Conner, who joined the sheriff’s office in 1962 until being elected sheriff in 1979. Conner retired from that post in 1991.

The board of Supervisors then read their own resolution of recognition for Conner. Conner was a member of that board from 1996 until 2011.

“Grandmother wanted to be here but after 65 years of marriage, it was just too tough,” said Frank Conner’s grandson, Chris Conner. “Besides his family, Pulaski County is what my grandfather loved. He would be so thrilled to see all these people here tonight.”

June 1, 2021

