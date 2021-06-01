Council committed to new skate park

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It might not be the Cadillac of parks originally envisioned in 2018, but Pulaski Town Council is committed to developing a new skateboard park on First Street.

In fact, the new facility needs to be completed by September or Pulaski will lose grant funds obtained for it. At this point, the biggest obstacle may be finding a contractor with time to pour the concrete pad.

Current plans call for a 6,200-square-foot concrete skate park, accompanied by a separate basketball court. The park would be enclosed by a fence and have lighting for night use.

The project is being constructed at 99 First St. N.E., where a former General Chemical Foundry building was razed in 2017. Since a foundry operated there for years the soil contains chemical residues that must be either removed or encapsulated before the property is put back into use.

Town Engineer Bill Pedigo said bricks and footers from the building recently were jack hammered and removed, so work can now progress to replacement of the top foot of soil. “When we’re done, we’ll have a capped pad to build on,” he told members of town council.

Pedigo handed out a concept plan that shows the skate park, basketball court and a bathroom pavilion. “It’s not set in stone,” he said.

“We can’t afford to build the Cadillac version, but we could maybe have the skate park and basketball court, then put it in our Capitol Improvements Plan (CIP) to build amenities to it” in coming years, Pedigo said. “Maybe at some time we can put a bathroom there, but right now we don’t have the funds.”

The goal is for the basketball court to be multi-purpose so that it could be used for other sports, too, such as pickleball or shuffleboard.

According to Pedigo, the town didn’t receive much interest from contractors on the demolition needed to remove the footers and other remaining concrete and brick removal. They finally were able to reach a deal with a “not to exceed” price of $80,900. That would leave about $150,000 to finish the site — including the concrete pad, ramps and other equipment for the skateboard and multi-purpose facilities.

Councilman Greg East questioned how much the pad will cost.

“I don’t know. It’s very hard right now to get a contractor to give you a price. They are having trouble getting materials, materials are skyrocketing and they are busy,” Pedigo responded. He said he is hopeful enough money will be left over to cover equipment, fencing and lights.

Pedigo suggested area skateboarders be consulted to identify what equipment to purchase since he doesn’t have enough knowledge of the sport to know what to buy.

Originally, the goal was to have ramps and other features built into the concrete pad to create what was termed a “premiere” skate park for the New River Valley. Plans now call for prefabricated equipment that can be placed on the pad.

It was suggested equipment from the current skateboard facility in MacGill Park off Newbern Road could be moved to the new park if necessary, but it would have to be painted first. That park has been in poor condition for years and has been the victim of vandalism multiple times.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham said users of the MagGill facility have removed net poles and made other changes that staff fears could pose liability issues for the town. She says town council needs to decide how much money to put into that facility if there’s going to be a new and better one in a few months.

“Since we’re talking about three months, it doesn’t make much sense to put a lot of money into it,” East said of the old site. “Just make it as safe as possible until the new site is ready.”

Councilman Michael Reis agreed with East. The grant money needs to be used in full rather than returning return it to the federal government, he added.

Burcham assured Reis that will be done. She said federal agencies don’t want grant money returned because they aren’t equipped to receive money back. “They’ll tell you to spend it,” she said.

East added, “They only know how to spend money.”

