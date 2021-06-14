Cougars advance to Region semifinals

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

It took an extra inning, but the outcome made it well worth the wait as the Cougar baseball team overcame a late rally by the EC Glass Hilltoppers to earn a 2-1 victory on a Will Jarrells walk-off single.

With the win, the Cougars move their record to 9-3 on the season. The Cougars are also the River Ridge District Co-Champions with Christiansburg High School.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Clay Remington singled to left field, then advanced to second base with a steal while David Hunley was at bat. Hunley grounded out, but Remington advanced to third. Ethan Gallimore ripped a hard grounder to left field to put Remington across home plate and give the Cougars the lead.

The Cougars ended the top of the fourth inning with a double play from Josh Hege to Ethan Gallimore at second base, then on to first base to Jarrells.

The Cougars held on to their 1-0 lead until the top of the seventh inning. A Glass player was hit by a pitch to move to first base, then an error on a bunt put runners at first and second. A walk loaded the bases and then pitcher Punky Foster hit another batter to allow Glass to tie the game at 1-1.

Despite accidentally hitting the two batters in the seventh, Foster put together an outstanding performance on the mound to help lead the Cougars to the win. He went seven innings, allowing four hits, one run and just two walks while striking out eight batters. Foster threw 99 pitches in the game with 65 of them being strikes. Cooper Dunnigan came in to pitch to top of the eighth inning, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks.

With the Hilltoppers on defense, the Cougars knew they needed one run to lock in the victory. Remington stepped up to the plate first and earned a walk. Hunley laid down a near perfect bunt and outran the throw to put runners on first and second. Ethan Gallimore stepped into the box next and was hit by the first pitch to load the bases.

EC Glass did not simply give up. Foster stepped into the box and hit into a fielder’s choice. The third baseman sent the ball to the catcher to prevent the run and give the Cougars their first out of the inning. That’s when Will Jarrells stepped up to the plate.

With two balls and two strikes on the board, Jarrells swung on the next pitch and sent a line drive to the right fielder, who dove forward in a leaping attempt to catch the ball. Fortunately for the Cougars, when the right fielder hit the ground, the ball came out of his glove and Hunley crossed home plate to give the Cougars the 2-1 win.

Four Cougars recorded hits in the contest. Remington earned a hit, a walk and scored a run. Jarrells had a hit and an RBI. Gallimore had a hit and an RBI. Hunley had a hit and a run scored. Caleb Perfater had a walk.

Overall the Cougars had four hits and two errors. Foster and Gallimore were both hit by a pitch. Gallimore stole two bases, Remington and Perfater had one stolen base each.

The Hilltoppers had five hits and one error.

Pulaski County will now advance to the Region 4D semifinals at Halifax County High School Tuesday, June 15. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

