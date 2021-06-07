Congressman Griffith pays a visit to MOVA

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Congressman Morgan Griffith came to Pulaski to take a meeting with leaders of MOVA Technologies Thursday. The meeting was closed because several “proprietary issues” were discussed with the Congressman, but a little after noon the group emerged from the MOVA offices at 29 West Main Street in Pulaski.

From there, the MOVA execs along with Griffith and his aids strolled up West Main Street to check out the next building slated for renovation by West Main Development. This building, at 37 West Main Street, most recently housed 1st Pawn before they moved to their current location next to The Southwest Times at 5th Street NE.

“Where you’re standing is the next revitalization project in downtown Pulaski,” said MOVA’s Luke Allison. “This is going to be a $3 million project to put seven apartments upstairs and three apartments in the downstairs rear. These will be the first handicapped accessible apartments in downtown Pulaski.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

Comments

comments