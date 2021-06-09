Community makes its marks on PADS artwork

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center (PADS) has a new piece of art to display in its Dublin facility, thanks to the community and Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC).

FAC was among numerous participants in a community event PADS hosted Saturday to help raise awareness of the local nonprofit that is seeking new clients to help recover from a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhonda and Henry Whitehurst and Terry Sternberg, FAC board members, were on hand, as well.

“We were there to bring a little art to the event,” said Sternberg. “We had a community art piece that people painted. As people came by our table, they could add to the canvas. So we created a piece of community art.”

FAC left this communal art piece at PADS, where they hope to see it displayed.

The Whitehursts spent most of the day at FAC’s booth, leaving Sternburg more time to mingle. She was especially drawn to animals at the event. She danced with a cockatoo named Lily and cuddled with a boa constrictor at Tipton Ridge Veterinary Medical Center’s booth.

“I like constrictors very much and there was one there, so I glommed onto it,” said Terry. “I love constrictors.”

The PADS Community Event was deemed a success by staff and event organizers.

“It’s an awesome center for seniors to come for the day,” said Sternberg.

