Claytor Cleaning set for July: FOCL declares All-Lake Clean Up month

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) have declared July 2021 to be All-Lake Clean Up month and are encouraging lakesters of all descriptions to get into the act and start cleaning!

FOCL is encouraging individuals to collect any non-wood debris found in or around the lake and to then stuff that garbage into a trash bag. Participants in the All Lake Clean Up are invited to snap a picture of the trash bags and send it to info@focle.org, along with the total number of bags collected.

Be sure to send in contact information, as well, because participants in the All Lake Clean Up will be entered into the trash bag competition. Those who have collected the most bags will receive recognition and prizes at FOCL’s annual meeting at Claytor Lake State Park on Saturday, July 31.

“We usually have an all-day clean up day,” said FOCL Executive Director Ciara Harris. “With COVID, we wanted kind of just to extend it throughout the whole month of July and have it be an ongoing effort.”

No bags?

No sweat.

Those familiar bright orange trash bags can be picked up at the Friends of Claytor Lake office at Pulaski County’s Small Business Solution Center at 6580 Valley Center Drive in Fairlawn or, “They can contact me and I can get them to them,” said Ciara. “We have neighborhood captains who are basically our volunteers and they can help disperse an of those materials to anyone who needs them.”

Once the trash has been collected, Claytor Lake State Park, Conrad’s Marina and Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina have agreed to allow their dumpsters to be used as repositories for trash collected in and around the lake.

Starting Monday, July 5, participants in the All-Lake Clean Up month can also pick up a nifty shirt at the FOCL offices in Fairlawn or at Edward Jones in Radford.

Participants can also pick up FOCL swag for helping #keepclaytorclean!

Additional pick up spots for both the shirts and the FOCL swag will be announced in the coming days on the FOCL website/Facebook page.

“The goal is to have as many people to show us what they’ve collected and share those on social media and kind of get everybody involved,” said Harris. “There’s been such a great momentum for clean up in Pulaski County and we wanted to further those county wide cleanup efforts.”

For more information of All-Lake Clean Up month call the FOCL offices at (540) 395-3625.

Written by: Editor on June 23, 2021.

