Bobbie Lee Jones

Bobbie Lee Jones, 76, of Pulaski went to his heavenly home on June 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Carroll County on December 20, 1944 to the late Wesley K. Jones and Donna T. Jones. He was also preceded in death by two nieces, Melissa Jones and Amanda Williams; a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Alderman (Jones) and by a brother-in-law, Wayne Burcham.

Bobbie was an avid golfer. He made a hole-in-one at Blue Ridge Country Club, Galax, VA, where he received a gold putter. He loved to play golf with his buddies and played for 30 years. He loved to fish with his grandkids and watch college football on Saturdays. He loved to play jokes on his family and friends. Bobbie was also a veteran of the United States Army for 3 years and was stationed in Germany.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mavis Houseman Jones; his children, Amy J. Myers (Kenny) of Dublin, Mark A. Jones (Lattie) of Newbern, and Brian Jones of Ivanhoe. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren, Jessica, Landon, Haley Jones, Bethany Myers (Davaonte Ramsey), Bradley Myers; one great-grandson, Maverick Ramsey; one sister, Drucella Burcham of Draper; two brothers, Jay Jones (Loretta) of Pulaski, Danny Jones (Lisa Huffman) of Pulaski and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice – to the nurses and aid that took care of him. Also, to Louise Medley and Pori’Shua Jones. The family could not have asked for any better ladies to take care of their dad. Thank you from the bottom of our heart.

Per his request, he wanted no suites to be worn at his funeral. He asked that men wear nice blue jeans, dress pants and a nice shirt. He was not a suite man at all!!

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Family Worship Center, Memorial Dr., Pulaski with Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Visitation will be at the Family Worship Center where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Interment will be at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with VFW Post #1184 conducting the military graveside rites.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, 8588 Potter Park Dr. #500, Sarasota, FL 34238, in honor of his granddaughter, Jessica Jones.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 11, 2021.

