Bailey receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Grace Anne Bailey, a Pulaski County High School senior who also attended Southwest Virginia Governor’s School, received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter H of Radford.

An outstanding student who has succeeded academically, Bailey served in numerous school related leadership roles. She enjoys collaborating with her classmates and is compassionate about helping others. She will attend Radford University Carilion School of Nursing, with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. It is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America.

