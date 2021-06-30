App Challenge open to area students

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Middle and high school students within the Ninth Congressional District, which includes Pulaski County, are invited to take part in the district’s 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

Students have until Sept. 30 to register for the competition. The deadline for having apps completed is Nov. 1.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith said the App Challenge “encourages students to demonstrate their talents, engage their creativity, and explore the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education.”

He said he looks forward to seeing the applications district students develop.

Students can work individually or in groups of up to four. Participants will create and submit their own app for mobile, tablet or computer devices operating on the platform of their choice.

