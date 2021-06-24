Agnes Louise Arnold Hurst

Agnes Louise Arnold Hurst, 95 of 313 Galway Ave., Dublin, VA died Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021 in the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. She was born in Wythe Co., VA on September 8, 1925 and was the daughter of the late John Gordon Arnold and Lulu Jane Eversole Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Hurst (December 2, 2004) and by siblings, Raymond, Warren, Bill, Dorothy, Daisy and Mary.

She was a very active member of the Dublin Church of God and she served the Lord by helping others to Sunday school class at Highland Ridge Rehab Center. Mrs. Hurst was a retired seamstress.

Surviving are sons Gordon Hurst, Hiwassee, David Hurst, Pulaski County, Gene and Kim Hurst, Pulaski County, daughters Marie & Ralph Duncan, Lowell, NC, Sherry Perdue, Roanoke, VA, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25 at 12 Noon from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny McGlothlin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

