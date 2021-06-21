A vet and his Vette: Our Neighbor, Cody Belcher

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tapping away on my keyboard at The Southwest Times, I happened to see a pristine 1967 era convertible Corvette Stingray pull into the parking lot outside my window. It’s rare to see one of these mid-century marvels tooling around town … or anywhere for that matter. It’s rarer still to see a young man emerge from the driver’s seat, as many of these classic rides seem to be owned by wealthy retirees.

A smiling Cody Belcher greeted me as I made my way over to where he parked.

“All original numbers with only 11,000 miles,” said Cody of his vintage ride. “My dad bought it for an anniversary gift for my mother in 2003, just before he died.”

This Corvette cost about $6,000 in 1967. To say that it’s now worth ten times that amount today would likely be an understatement. Cody inherited the car from his mother, who passed away in 2016.

“It’s awesome,” he said of the Stingray. “It’ll scare you if you’re not careful. It’s fiberglass, so you’ve got to be careful on railroad tracks because you might crack it. That’s detrimental.”

Cody Belcher grew up in Jumping Branch, West Virginia near Princeton. His dad died when Cody was nine and he spent the rest of his childhood in Burlington, North Carolina. Cody joined the Army right after graduating high school and started basic training in 2013.

“Every male in my family, as far as I’ve been able to go back, has served,” said Belcher. “My oldest brother joined the Marines. Everybody else was Army. I just figured I’d pick up the torch. I had the same MOS (Military Occupational Skill) as my father and my grandfather. I am a combat engineer.”

What does a combat engineer do?

“Lots of looking for IED’s (Improvised Explosive Devise) and then getting rid of them,” he explained. “Mobility, Counter mobility … a lot of patrols. If you know what an infantryman is. Mix that with an explosive ordinance specialist (EOD). That’s what 12 Bravo is. It’s part of the Corps of Engineers.”

Belcher signed up for a four year stint in the Army with two years of mandatory service in the Army Reserves. Ironically, Belcher’s time as a full time member of the U.S. Army was relatively uneventful. It was only after he joined the Army Reserve that he was twice deployed overseas to active combat situations.

Cody Belcher, who has now attained the rank of Sergeant, returned from his tour in Iraq in September 2020. Memories of that deployment, which began in June 2019, were still very fresh in his mind.

“We were in Camp Taji which is just outside of Bagdad,” said Sergeant Belcher. “It was Saddam Hussein’s old military post. We were there as the security detail for the engineer school. So the Spaniards, the Brits, the Aussies and the Germans were all teaching one specific part of being an engineer to their military. The U.S. taught the combat engineer part of it, like ordinance disposal. A 12 Bravo was the security detail for everyone.”

When “disposing of ordinance,” does one wear cumbersome padded safety suits as depicted in the movies?

“You’re supposed to be wearing them but if it’s 120 degrees, you’re not going to put it on unless you’re really uncomfortable with the situation,” Cody replied.

The Iraqi insurgents would often use mortars dubbed 107’s because the warhead is 107 millimeters in diameter.

“I actually tripped on a 107 that impacted the ground but didn’t explode,” he recounted. “I stumbled over it and then we shined a light on it and then the pucker factor hits because I could have set that off. But there’s so much trash all over the place, you don’t know what’s what. We’re just looking for whatever’s left and that’s how I found that one.”

What are the Iraqis like?

“The young people want to be just like us, they don’t want us to leave,” Cody responded. “They want to be as American as possible. They don’t want to wear burkas. The older folks can’t stand us and don’t want us to be there. They want everybody to leave so that they can reestablish their culture.”

According to Sergeant Belcher, Camp Taji was situated in an area whose inhabitants were being actively funded and trained by Hezbollah guerillas.

“So they built a makeshift house out of cinder blocks and they put a sliding metal roof on it,” said Cody about a house within site of the base. “They planted a garden out in front of it and they made it look like someone actually dwelled and lived there. They had an old man hanging out there all the time. And then that roof on that building came off and they had a turret system built into the floor of that house.”

Sergeant Cody Belcher won’t soon forget the events of the morning of March 11, 2020.

“I remember that vividly,” he said. “I remember sitting there and talking when the rockets first hit but we thought it was a steel door that slammed. So, we’re not worried about it. Then one hit our building. Our lights go out, dust all over the place, then you realize it was not the door.”

“They hit all the command areas first and that came from two separate directions. Then the housing units were hit after that. That came from one additional unit, which was that house I told you about earlier. When it happened, you could look up and see the little fire sputter from the propellant in the back of the missile and you can hear it hissing across you … and just watching those fall. ”

“We knew so many of those people who died because in 12 Bravo, you do stuff for everybody,” Sergeant Belcher continued. “We’re pulling security for the guys at the school house. We’re pulling extra security to do convoys outside of the camp.”

“I happened to see a British Marine who was a female medic that day. She was awesome … a great person. She had been struck in the pelvic area by shrapnel and she was laying on the ground. It ruined her but she didn’t suffer long … it was detrimental.”

More rockets came throughout the following day and still more on the morning of March 13 until allied aircraft came and put them out of action.

“You see the heavy ordinance being dropped to eliminate people that could have been seconds away from firing the next volley and you get a little bit of gratification from that,” said Cody Belcher. “Some people won’t understand that, but it is a good feeling … but it’s not enough … it’s not enough.”

Cody Belcher joined the Army Reserves back in 2017 and in 2018, he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“That was a lot different,” he said. “That was more enjoyable, as odd as that sounds. Afghanistan is beautiful. You have palm trees and heat in one place but you look over and see snowcapped mountains. You actually have seasons in Afghanistan, you know. We had snow. We had a version of fall. It was a little more like home. In Iraq all they have is hot and cold. There’s no seeing trees change or nothing like that.”

What about the Afghani people?

“The people in Afghanistan are nicer too,” he responded. “They have Haram. So if you’re a guest in their tribal area, they have to be nice to you, even if they don’t like you. When you leave, they can shoot you in the back, it doesn’t matter but if you stay there they have to treat you like one of their own.”

Cody paused a moment, then continued.

“I’ve learned a lot. Like, you can’t just hate those people because they’re different or what’s happening in their country. We’d do the same thing if we were in that boat. We would. Whoever is going to help us the most financially and protect us, that’s the side we’re going to pull for. And that’s kind of what it is over there.”

Hardest part about soldiering?

“Getting close to people and then losing them and not being able to do anything about it,” Cody replied. “Especially now because everything is so political. A lot of times we were fish in the barrel over there. We were at Taji.”

What’s the best part about being a soldier?

“Getting to hang out with the boys and being able to say or do whatever you want,” he replied. “Some of those people become family. I have a couple guys that I hold closer than I do my own family just because stuff that we’ve been through. I know I can rely on them and they can rely on me. So just building that friendship, meeting those people … getting to know them.”

Cody met his fiancé, Charmaine Walker, back in 2016 while visiting his mother in hospice. Even since returning from his deployment in Iraq, he’s been living in Radford, which happens to be where Charmaine’s family is from.

The two married on May first of this year.

Cody is still in the Army Reserves and currently works at a part time job in Radford. He spends his free time playing with the family dog, tubing down the New River, going to the gun range and just hanging out on his back porch.

He will also, no doubt be tooling around and tinkering with his awesome 1967 Corvette Stingray.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2021.

