630 tons debris removed from lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As swimmers, boaters and fishermen return to Claytor Lake for the summer, they’ll find less debris floating on the surface and clogging up coves.

During May, Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) removed 42 roll-off loads of trash and other debris during its first clean-up heading into summer season. Each load weighed 15 tons, bringing the total tonnage to 630.

According to FOCL, the cleanup removed 64 bags of trash, 16 tires/wheels, three barrels and two other miscellaneous items from the water and shoreline.

The public is urged to keep watch for additional information regarding its annual All Lake Clean Up!, which takes place in July. There will be a contest for the most “non woody” debris collected. Prizes and FOCL items will be given away.

The nonprofit group also holds its annual members meeting July 31 at Claytor Lake State Park.

