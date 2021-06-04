4th Annual ‘Gusto’ is around the bend

By WILLIAM PAINE

The grand paddle boarding tradition started back in 2018, continues this summer as the Fourth Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race is set to take place Aug. 7 at noon.

The Southwest Times, Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co. and town of Pulaski are once again hosting the event in the clean, crisp waters of Gatewood Reservoir, which is situated within Gatewood Park, the town of Pulaski’s “Hidden Gem.”

This year’s race again benefits Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM). Last year’s Gusto put $500 into the coffers of GRAPeJAM during a noon ceremony. GRAPeJAM musicians are providing music for the event.

Mountain 2 Island will have paddle boards available for a fee on a first come, first served basis for those who don’t have their own equipment.

The starting gun sounds at 1 p.m., unless there is a lightning delay.

The contest is comprised of two simultaneous races, the Master Paddler four-mile course and the Bona Fide 1.5-mile course.

The winner of the Master Paddler race earns the Master Paddler award. Awards also are given to second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

Other recognitions go to the fastest female paddler and the fastest paddler with a canine companion.

Racers 17 and under and recent high school graduates compete in the Bona Fides race to decide who earns the Junior Master Paddler award. Second- and third-place winners for the 17 and under group also receive recognition.

For the first time, first- and second-place finishers among racers aged 70 years and older receive recognition at this year’s race.

Everyone competing in the Bona Fides or Master Paddler races receives a token signifying they have “Gone for the Gusto” at Gatewood Park. In addition, each race participant receives a custom fourth annual Gusto t-shirt and a bit of swag from Mountain 2 Island.

For fee information and to register, visit Paddleguru.com.

