By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With a stamp of approval from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Thursday gave the go-ahead for youth ages 12-15 to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The only vaccine approved for use in adolescents is the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, so parents will need to make sure that brand is offered at a facility before making an appointment for their child or showing up at a clinic.

According to Vaccines.gov, only about half of the vaccination sites in Pulaski County had the Pfizer vaccine in stock as of Thursday afternoon. They are Walgreens and Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski, Walmart and Walgreens in Dublin, and Kroger and Walmart in Fairlawn.

U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents through an emergency use authorization (EUA) Monday. However, Virginia Department of Health held off recommending their use on youth until the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issued its approval Wednesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine previously was approved for use in those aged 16 and older.

“… Adolescents who contract COVID-19 usually do not develop severe symptoms, but they contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinating adolescents, along with the rest of Virginia’s eligible population, will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our communities safer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator. “Getting this safe, effective vaccine means that these adolescents won’t have to miss school, sporting events or other activities if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, taking another step toward getting their lives back to normal.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver called the progress toward vaccinating younger ages “great news.

“Like everyone else, our young people have had their lives disrupted over the past year. Vaccination will allow all of us to come together with the assurance that we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and each other. I urge families to make vaccination a priority for everyone who qualifies to be vaccinated.”

Oliver added, “Millions of people already have been vaccinated, and the FDA and the CDC continue to monitor COVID-19 vaccines for side effects. This is indeed our shot at ending this pandemic and saving lives.”

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 12- to 15-year-olds as soon as seven days after the second dose was administered. Those trials consisted of about 2,000 participants.

According to VDH, it’s common for new vaccines to be studied in adults before gradually including younger age groups.

Over 3.85 million children tested positive for COVID-19 between the start of the pandemic and May 6, according American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In Virginia 102,682 cases were in children.

In adults and adolescents, Pfizer vaccine doses are administered 21 days apart. An adolescent is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose.

Side effects in the younger population included pain or redness in the arm where the vaccine is given, fatigue, fever and muscle aches.

In most cases, adolescents must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine. In a school setting, written consent is required, but a parent or guardian is not required to be present.

Vaccination sites run by the Virginia Department of Health require the parent or guardian verbally confirm a minor’s date of birth; however, other providers may require additional proof of age.

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

