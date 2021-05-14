Webb named Queen, Remington is King

Photos by David Gravley/SWT

Congratulations to the 2021 PCHS Junior/Senior Beachside Formal King and Queen, Clay Remington and Elizabeth Webb. It was also announced at the dance that per Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Siers, the PCHS Class of 2021 will have a full and normal MASKLESS graduation ceremony. Congratulations to all of the royalty tonight and congratulations on a great job of offering our students a safe and enjoyable experience. The Cougar Nation is strong!

Written by: Editor on May 14, 2021.

