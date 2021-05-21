Volvo Trucks North America and UAW reach tentative agreement

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Friday morning it was announced that the United Auto Workers Local 2069 and Volvo Trucks North America had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The new contract, according to the release from the company, will be a six-year agreement that would cover the approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly plant in Dublin.

The statement from the company did not give specifics on the contract, stating that information would be released upon ratification by the union members.

On the UAW Local 2069 Facebook page, a release from the Union Bargaining Team stated that the new tentative agreement met many of the requests the membership had requested and made changes to the previous tentative agreement that was voted down by the membership.

Included in that memo was a list of changes in the new tentative agreement. They include a retiree lump sum bonus increase, a letter of understanding benefit entitlements for retirees to include potential onsite pharmacy use, a reduced eight-year wage progression setup, a 12% GWI for the core group with top pay for 01 at the end of the contract being $30.92, and an alternative work schedule, by mutual agreement with the union that must be voted on by the membership within the affected department. Other changes included a new attendance policy that allows workers to leave early with permission and a policy that will eliminate the lead man position for skilled trades.

Changes that concern insurance include insurance premiums that will be equal to every group starting in 2022 and reduces premiums from the last tentative agreement and an insurance plan design where out of pocket maximum was reduced.

Another change in the tentative contract will require notice of daily overtime being given no later than midpoint of the shift, unless there is an emergency that is defined.

The effective date termination of the contract clearly states that it would be a six-year contract that cannot open earlier than 60 days prior to April 29, 2027.

More details on the new tentative agreement are expected to be released after it is voted on by the union membership.

The final portion of the release from the company stated, “Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.”

