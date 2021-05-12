Virginia individual income tax deadline Monday

By DAVID GRAVELY

Taxpayers in Virginia are reminded that Monday, May 17, is the deadline to file your individual income tax returns and to make payments or payment arrangements.

“This year, the typical May 1 filing and payment deadline was extended by a few weeks to match the new IRS deadline,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We are, as always, encouraging you to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”

Normally it takes up to four weeks to process an electronically filed tax return. Paper returns can take up to eight weeks. That process may now be even longer to move through the system due to COVID-19 issues and protocols.

As a result of the filing extension this year, no penalties or interest will apply as long as a return is filed and full payment is made by Monday, May 17, 2021.

Customers are also reminded that if your income was $72,000 or less during 2020, you are eligible to file your taxes for free.

For those who miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic six-month filing extension. No application is required, but you still need to pay any taxes owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest.

For those who need to make a tax payment there are several ways to make that payment online. Customers may use their bank account or pay by credit or debit card with an additional fee. Checks and money orders may also be mailed.

Customers should create an online individual account at www.individual.tax.virginia.gov/IOP/#/login to make payments and check the status of a return or refund. You may also check the status of your refund by calling 804-367-2486 or by using the “Where’s My Refund” application on the Virginia Tax website.

