Virginia considers new math initiative

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Virginia Department of Education is currently considering changes to the way students in the Commonwealth approach mathematics in the classroom. This new approach, which incorporates all of the current math classes offered to students, is known as the Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative (VMPI).

VMPI is a joint initiative of the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) and the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). The goal of the program is to consider how to modernize and update math instruction to Virginia’s K-12 students to prepare them to be life ready and to succeed in their post-secondary pursuits.

According to the VDOE, “VMPI is a proposal to modernize and update Virginia’s mathematics curriculum in grades K-12 to align instruction with the essential knowledge and skills students need to succeed in the 21st century economy. The proposals would update Virginia’s Mathematics Standards of Learning and Virginia’s public school divisions would then be responsible for creating courses and designing curricula to implement those state standards, as they do now.”

As usual, when change is talked about there is a certain amount of fear and concern involved. Some concerned individuals have started spreading the rumor that the implementation of this initiative would deny students the opportunity to take advanced math classes early or keep students from achieving advanced diplomas in high school.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2021.

