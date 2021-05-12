Va. awaits CDC ok to vaccinate teens

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Although U.S. Federal Drug Administration expanded an emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Virginia isn’t prepared to administer it just yet.

Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said additional federal approval is needed before providing the vaccination to this younger age group.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss [Monday’s] action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents,” Abula said. “Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so.”

Those ages 16 and older already were included in the EUA.

Avula said Virginia Department of Health is encouraged by the FDA action and its support for administering the vaccine in those 12 and older.

“Virginia already has begun planning for the expansion of vaccine availability to this age group, including having discussions with local health districts, school systems, pediatricians and other physicians, and our pharmacy partners,” he added.

Once CDC approval is received, an additional 400,000 Virginians will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2021.

Comments

comments