UAW members reject tentative contract

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Sunday United Auto Workers Local 2069 held a vote concerning the approval or disapproval of the tentative agreement negotiated by the union and company. The votes have been counted and the union employees have overwhelmingly rejected the proposed contract.

Sunday a meeting to provide information on the contract was held Sunday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium from 1 to 3 p.m. Voting on the issue took place that same day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vote against the new five-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin was decisive. After the votes were counted, 91% voted no on the Common Language, 91% voted no on the Hourly Language and 83% voted no on the Salary Language.

The company has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work on May 17.

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on February 8, 2021, and the negotiating teams reached a tentative agreement on April 30, 2021.

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

Other than an initial statement to announce the results of the vote and to announce that union members will continue to work as parties return to the bargaining table, UAW Local 2069 has released no further information at this time.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2021.

Comments

comments