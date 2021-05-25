Two killed in Southwest Va. wrecks

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA — Separate wrecks in Southwest Virginia Sunday and Monday claimed the lives of two motorists, according to Virginia State Police.

A Bristol, Tenn. man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County in which police say speed and alcohol are considered to be contributing factors.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 66-year-old William G. Martin — a passenger in a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck — died when he was ejected from the truck. She said Martin was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Geller, Kenneth W. Dalton, 57, of Bristol, Va., was driving the truck southbound on Oak Grove Road (Route 655) when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a large boulder and overturned back into the roadway.

Geller said Dalton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An investigation into the 9:33 p.m. crash is continuing, with charges pending, Geller noted.

In a separate crash, a Greensboro, N.C., man died as the result of injuries sustained in a Carroll County crash Sunday.

Geller said Arin M. Escoto, 22, was southbound on Route 52 on a 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The impact sent the bike back across the highway and off the left side of the road, where it overturned down an embankment.

Escoto, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted from the scene of the 1:45 p.m. crash, south of Blue Ridge Parkway. He died from his injuries Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

State Trooper C.A. Thompson is continuing to investigate the wreck.

