By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CARROLL COUNTY — Two people were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 52.

Christopher S. Fugitt, 29, of Hillsville was southbound when his 2007 Ford Fusion crossed the centerline in a curve, then ran off the left side of the highway, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. She said the vehicle overturned and hit a tree after striking an embankment.

Fugitt was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Both he and his passenger, Jarrett L. Hand, 48, of Hickory, N.C., died at the scene.

The 12:05 a.m. wreck, investigated by Trooper C.A. Thompson, occurred less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road. It was the second fatal crash in Southwest Virginia in a week.

According to Geller, Temple P. Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn, died after being ejected from her 1999 Toyota Corolla in Washington County Saturday, May 1.

The 3:20 p.m. wreck took place when Taylor was northbound on Interstate 81 and came upon stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone about 1.5 miles ahead. Geller said the Corolla was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the rear of a Toyota Rav4.

The impact of the collision sent the Corolla off the right shoulder of the interstate. The car overturned, ejecting Taylor, who was not wearing a seatbelt. She died at the scene — at mile marker 31.

A 23-year-old woman from Maryland, who was driving the Rav4, was not injured.

An investigation by Trooper D.J. Hess continues.

