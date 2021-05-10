Trash talking at the CCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

Members of the Clean Community Council (CCC) welcomed Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith to their May meeting in the great room of the Pulaski County Administration Building.

Litter tops the list of concerns for the CCC and Griffith came to explain how his office intended to help. Griffith had earlier met with two members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and talked about ways of improving the situation.

At the previously held meeting of the Board of Supervisors, supervisor Laura Walters created the “Adopt-a-Spot” program, which allows individuals or groups to dedicate themselves to keeping a particular area free of litter. The top three groups that gather the most trash throughout the year are awarded cash prizes for their efforts.

