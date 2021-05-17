Suspect sought in armed robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg Police Department is seeking a suspect in the Wednesday night armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery took place at Fast Mart Marathon, 1211 Toms Creek Road, around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police department press release. Authorities say no one was injured when the suspect displayed a firearm and then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black male. He is approximately five-feet, six-inches to five-feet, eight-inches tall and believed to be in his early 40s.

Anyone having information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call 540-443-1400 or email ciu@blacksburg.gov. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.

