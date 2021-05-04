Sport physicals set for May 26

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year volunteers from around the county gather at Pulaski County High School to assist with providing low cost Virginia High School League physicals for Pulaski County athletes. This year, that date has been set for Wednesday, May 26.

Pulaski County High School, in conjunction with LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, will again be providing these sports physicals to Pulaski County Public School students who will be enrolled in grades 6-12 during the 2021-22 school year.

Physicals will be conducted at PCHS in the Career and Technical Education Building beginning at 3 p.m. Students should arrive with a Virginia High School League physical form completed and signed by both the student and parent/guardian. Cost for these physicals will be $10 per student.

Parents should be aware that to participate in school sports during the 2021-22 school year, the student must have a VHSL Physical form dated May 1, 2021 or later.

Physical forms are available at the front offices of Pulaski County High School and Pulaski County Middle School or can be downloaded and printed at vhsl.org.

In an attempt to expedite the process and cut down on wait times, PCHS students will begin receiving physicals at 3 p.m. Current middle school students should arrive no earlier than 4 p.m. to prevent overcrowding and congestion.

Masks must be properly worn, covering the nose and mouth, at all times while on Pulaski County Public School grounds. This includes both inside buildings and on outside grounds.

For more information, contact PCHS AD Scott Vest at 540-643-0747.

