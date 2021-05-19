School system loses several coaches

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The personnel agenda at the Tuesday, May 11, meeting of the Pulaski County School Board revealed that several coaches were leaving the system and others were moving in to fill some of those voids.

Three head coaches, three assistant coaches and one longtime physical education teacher were announced as stepping down.

Ted Prol, who has been the head coach of the Lady Cougar volleyball team since the 2017 season, is leaving the program. Prol served as an assistant coach and the JV coach before taking over the program. The Lady Cougars completed a winning season in 2020-21, the first in many years. Their final record was 9-7. It was also announced that Katherine Collins was stepping down as the assistant volleyball and JV coach.

Roxanne Souma has resigned as the head coach of the PCHS competition cheer squad. The competition cheer team won their third straight region championship this season and advanced to the state competition.

Tanner Dotson has stepped down as the head coach of the Pulaski County Middle School football team. The PCMS Cougars were put into a tough position during the recently completed season, with injuries and COVID-19 bringing out a lower number of players. They finished the season with a record of 1-4.

Other assistant coaches who have stepped down include Mike Anders and Randy Dunnigan, who both served as varsity football assistant coaches.

Savannah Alexander was hired as a new track assistant coach, replacing Chris Castle. Former Cougar baseball and basketball player Braeden Blevins was hired as an assistant baseball coach, replacing Tanner Dotson. Joshua Fleenor was hired as an assistant football and track coach, replacing Greg Allen and Bryan Dalton.

Longtime coach and health/PE teacher Paul Wilson has announced his retirement. Coach Wilson has worked with girls basketball and baseball, including a successful run as the Lady Cougar basketball head coach. Former Cougar football, basketball and baseball player Zane Quesenberry will be transferred from Dublin and Critzer elementary schools to replace Wilson. Quesenberry will be replaced at Critzer by Rachel Parker.

No replacements for the head or assistant coaches who are leaving have been announced.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2021.

Comments

comments