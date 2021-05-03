School board budget increases

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At this month’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors a resolution was put forth to supplement the funding of the school board’s budget by an additional $232,000.

At a joint meeting between the school board and the supervisors one week earlier, a disagreement over funding led to some terse exchanges between members of the two governmental bodies.

The funding resolution, which passed unanimously, increases the county’s contribution to the school system, so that a total of $15,994,545 will be allocated to PCPS in fiscal year 2022.

This latest budget increases the county’s contribution to the school system by $232,000.

The money comes from two sources. The county’s health care premiums are set to decrease next year by $52,000. At the joint meeting, Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet proposed that the county give those savings over to the school board to be used as they see fit. As a result, county employees will pay the same for their health care premiums, while school employees will enjoy a decrease in their health care premiums.

