School Board approves calendar changes, bonuses

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Several action and calendar items were approved by the Pulaski County School Board at their meeting Tuesday, May 11.

First up for consideration was a modification to the school calendar. Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers informed the board that despite issues with COVID-19, the school system had met the hours required without extending the school year another week.

The modification moved the last day of school Thursday, June 17, to Thursday, June 10. Graduation ceremonies at Pulaski County High School will be held Friday, June 11. The board approved the recommendation. The last day of work for teachers is now set for Friday, June 11.

The Memorial Day holiday will be recognized Monday, May 31. The date of the next Pulaski County School Board meeting was set for Tuesday, June 8.

The next topic of discussion concerned adjusting the annual school calendar to a modified schedule instead of a traditional schedule. The modified schedule, which would not begin until the 2022-23 school year, would change the traditional times for the start and end of the school year with longer breaks between nine-week sessions.

The goal of the modified schedule is to decrease the amount of learning loss generally associated with the longer summer break. The modified schedule would also assist in feeding students throughout the summer. The breaks between nine-week sessions would allow teachers and students more opportunities for remediation and assistance, as well as more opportunities to schedule family events and vacations.

While the members of the school board seemed to approve of the idea of the modified schedule, the issue was tabled for another month to ensure that as much information as possible is gathered before a decision is made.

School board chair Tim Hurst stated that any decisions on the schedule would be made after all information was gathered and public input was taken. Dr. Siers also mentioned that it was the goal of the board that at least one year of notice was given to parents and guardians if a change of schedule did happen, ensuring that they had adequate time to arrange for day care, if needed.

With the mention of day care, Siers also mentioned that area child care centers had already been in contact and seemed willing to help ensure that students who came to them were helped with any scholastic issues during the more frequent breaks.

Next up was the subject of appreciation and retention bonuses for school system personnel. Dr. Siers informed the board that after reviewing what other surrounding school systems had done during the year, he recommended a $500 bonus for school employees for the 2020-21 school year and a $250 retention bonus to teachers who returned their new contract for the upcoming school year within a week of receiving it.

It was mentioned by Siers that getting the teacher contracts back soon rather than later would be a benefit to the Human Resources department, letting them know in a faster timeframe how many teachers they would need to hire for the upcoming year. Dr. Siers also mentioned that it was the goal of the school system to retain quality teachers and employees and the bonus, combined with the recently approved raises and health care coverage, would keep Pulaski County competitive with surrounding school systems.

The vote was taken and all members approved the plan.

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2021.

Comments

comments