Robbery, rape alleged in indictments

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Allegations of robbery and rape are among 160 indictments handed down earlier this month by a Pulaski County grand jury.

Bre’ana Nicole Thompson, 26, and Ethan Isaiah Walker, both of Radford, are among 104 people indicted by the April 12 grand jury. An indictment is merely a charge. It is not a finding of guilt.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Thompson was indicted on two counts of robbery and one count of breaking and entering while armed. The charges stem from a Dec. 23 incident at apartments on Schooler Hill Drive in Fairlawn.

Walker, whose age was not available, was indicted on a single charge of rape. Court records show the date of the offense to be Dec. 5, but no further details are available.

According to records from Walker’s arrest in January, he originally was charged with one count of rape and four counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case initially was handled by Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, so it is unclear whether Walker was convicted of the contributing charges.

Other indictments handed down by the April grand jury, but not yet reported by The Southwest Times, are:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2021.

Comments

comments