Richard P. Best

Richard P. Best, age 75 of Radford Virginia died May 17, 2021 in Carilion Hospital of Radford. He was born in Harrisburg, PA in 1946 to Paul and Pauline Best.

Dick graduated from Michigan State University. His career took him many places including NJ, AL, MI, and then he landed in Radford. In Virginia he worked and managed the Arsenal.

Richard formed many great friendships throughout his lifetime, and no matter where they were he always kept in touch. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, skiing, helping others, and just taking time to enjoy the view.

Richard is survived by Dawn Pierce, his loving partner.

2 sisters – Pat (Keith) Pochert of Arkansas & Kim (Harold) Hein of Tennessee. Nephews & Nieces – Karen (Gus) Petersen of Colorado, Rich (Deb)Pochert of Michigan. Mike (Jamie) Hein of Arizona, Jennifer (Justin) Carnes of Tennessee.

Memorials may be made to Pulaski Daily Bread- First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Bx 824, Pulaski, Virginia 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

