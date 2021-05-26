Ratcliffe Museum encourages buying bricks for 2021 grads

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum recently published a press release in honor of graduating seniors of Pulaski County High School.

“The graduating Class of 2021 has much to be proud over the past three years and is commended for their achievements. The sense of camaraderie and resilience that the class of 2021 has displayed during the challenges of COVID-19 will be admired and inspiring for many generations to come!”

The release goes on to say that various companies, organizations and individuals have already come forward to recognize PCHS graduates by purchasing a brick for the Ratcliffe museum’s brick garden.

“We are Pulaski County Proud of this community, our students, educators, administration, staff and parents! Consider honoring a member of the class of 2021 with a permanent piece of Pulaski County history in our BRICK GARDEN,” the release states.

The Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s brick garden is located in a small fenced in area in front of the museum and across the street from the Pulaski Train Deport. Benches are located within the brick garden, which is situated at the corner of Washington Avenue and Commerce Street. Visitors are encourages to “sit for a spell” and peruse through the customized bricks that make up the brick garden.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 26, 2021.

Comments

comments