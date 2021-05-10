Random Acquaintances at Gatewood Park: The Riddle Clan gone fishing

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The spring blooms are in full force at Gatewood Park and the anglers of this area are out to take advantage of the (sometimes) fine weather and light crowds.

Gatewood Park has gone through some changes lately. The boats are newer and the docks have been extended to span the cove between the campground and the bait shop.

It was on the recently built docks that members of the Riddle family chose as their fishing spot.

The Riddle family hails from the Little Creek part of Pulaski County and they are known to frequent Gatewood Park for its fine fishing. Four generations of Riddles were represented on the docks that day with being the eldest being James (Paw Paw) Riddle, who had already collected a significant number of fish.

Dustin Riddle (James’s grandson) and his wife Alley managed to haul in even more fish than the family’s patriarch from further down on the long wooden dock.

Also there during the day’s fishing venture were Arnold Riddle, (Dustin’s great uncle) and Kevin Riddle (Dustin’s uncle).

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2021.

Comments

comments