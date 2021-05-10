Randolph pool, summer camp return

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The Randolph Park pool and summer camp return this summer, but with altered operations and schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park director Shay Dunnigan said Randolph Park Summer Camp is scheduled to begin June 14 and run through Aug. 6, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and protocol enforced. The pool has a tentative opening date of June 14 at noon.

Dunnigan reminds residents that the county’s ability to offer these services throughout the summer are dependant upon CDC and Virginia guidelines, recommendations and requirements, which are revised based on COVID-19 metrics.

The camp offers weekly activities for 150 campers. Registration begins June 1, but can be taken in advance of that date. Dunnigan reminds parents, however, no refunds will be issued once the fee is paid.

To register and pay, visit www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org and set up an account under the “register” tab.

Although the pool and water park are set to open Aug. 14, hours and capacity will be limited this summer. Dunnigan said the facility will open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Admission will is being limited to residents of the county, including Dublin and Pulaski.

Therefore, to gain admission, adult patrons must present a valid drivers license showing they are residents of Pulaski County. The park also is eliminating pool field trips this season, even among organizations located within the county.

Once again, the pool and water park will operate according to CDC and Virginia guidelines for the operation of outdoor swimming facilities.

