Pulaski Animal Wellness Service opens at the county shelter

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski Animal Wellness Services (PAWS), based at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter, officially began operations this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Trina Murphy, Supervising Veterinarian of the animal shelter and Managing Veterinarian of the Spay and Neuter Clinic, began the proceedings by welcoming the 30 or so people gathered for the occasion. She then promptly introduced Pulaski County Supervisor Laura Walters, who was also present at the ceremony.

“This year, this shelter has had 345 intakes, 39 adoptions with 34 returned to their owners and 214 have gone to rescue,” Walters recounted. “Last year, due to the work that they did, the euthanasia rates went down by 50%. I’ve worked with spay/neuters and animal shelters since I’ve been in high school and that’s just an unheard of rate. So congratulations!”

Walters went on to thank the sheriff’s office, volunteers and the county administration for their efforts in helping to make PAWS a reality.

“Each year, three million animals are euthanized annually in the U.S.,” Walters continued. “One cat can produce about 5,000 offspring in seven years. One female dog can produce about 500 offspring. So, that sort of puts in perspective how important spay/neuter is. When an animal is spay/neutered, they also receive their vaccines.”

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2021.

