Public invited to Day of Prayer event

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The public is invited to gather at Pulaski County Courthouse Thursday for a 30-minute service in recognition of the 69th anniversary of National Day of Prayer.

Members of Pulaski County Ministerial Association will lead the service, which begins at noon on the lawn of the historic courthouse on Main Street. The group urges elected officials, representatives of local governments and law enforcement to take part “so that together we can lift up the good people of our towns, county, commonwealth and nation, our government at all levels, our educational system, judicial system, and churches in prayer.”

Afterwards, participants are invited to stop by Emmanuel Gift Store, 653 E. Main St., Pulaski, for refreshments.

Additional information on the event is available from the Rev. Terrie Sternberg of Trinity Lutheran Church. Call 980-3624 or email trinitypulaski@gmail.com.

