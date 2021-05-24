Prosecutor seeks end to ‘criminal reign’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County prosecutor Wednesday called for a life sentence to put an end to the “criminal reign” of a New Castle man who robbed Gobble Stop in Dublin last fall.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said 59-year-old David Allen Simpkins “should never have had the opportunity to come to this county” because he should have been in prison due to 56 previous felony convictions that include 14 robberies. The convictions span 10 jurisdictions.

Griffith explained that Simpkins, “a sex-offending robber, was paroled from prison in 2019 despite his extensive criminal history, which includes 1990 sex offenses that required him to register as a violent sex offender.

“The Court should not make the same mistake the [Virginia] Parole Board did,” Griffith told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch. “His criminal reign should end right here in Pulaski County.”

Griffith reminded Finch of the “sheer terror” audible in the store clerk’s voice on a 911 call played during Simpkins’ February trial date. He said the clerk will never overcome the fear of having a masked man pointing a gun in her face that had a fully loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber.

Griffith went on to recall how a customer took it upon himself to risk his life by chasing down the armed robber and holding him until police arrived, despite being pistol-whipped in the face in the process. He added, “The lionhearted effort by a local citizen of Pulaski County won’t ever be forgotten.”

Imposing a life sentence “will ensure no one has to go through this again,” Griffith told Judge Finch. “No other locality should become the 11th” victim of Simpkins’ criminal actions.

“Any reliance on what the parole board may do to Simpkins down the road would be a mistake because they are part of the reason we are here today,” he said to Finch.

Defense attorney Matthew Roberts, however, argued state sentencing guidelines are sufficient punishment for his client, since they take into account a defendant’s criminal history and background. The guidelines called for a sentence ranging from 14 years, two months to 22 years, 4 months.

Guidelines are intended to better equalize sentences statewide. In other words, they are designed to ensure defendants with similar backgrounds and criminal histories receive similar punishments for the same crime regardless what area of the state they are sentenced.

Judges are encouraged to follow guidelines, but they are allowed to deviate above or below the recommended sentence as long as they provide a reason for deviation.

“I’m not trying to paint my client as a victim,” Roberts said, but Simpkins sustained serious injuries while being detained by the store customer. He says Simpkins now has difficulties with memory and movement.

“He’s unable to walk unaided,” Roberts added. He reminded the judge Simpkins has “accepted full responsibility” for the Oct. 12 robbery by waiving preliminary hearing and grand jury, and pleading guilty to the armed robbery.

Simpkins’ guilty plea was entered absent of any agreement on what sentence he would receive.

In the end, Finch accepted Roberts’ argument in terms of the active sentence Simpkins received.

Finch sentenced Simpkins to 40 years in prison, but conformed his active sentence to the upper limits of the guidelines. As such, Simpkins will serve 22 years, four months in prison. He will be placed on indefinite supervised probation upon release from custody.

Since his arrest in October, Simpkins has had 30 new charges filed against him related to nine other armed robberies in Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke and Rockbridge counties during 2020. Each armed robbery carries the potential for a life sentence.

Parole was abolished in Virginia in 1994. That means inmates serve at least 85 percent of their sentence even if they receive credit for good behavior in prison. So essentially, Simpkins could very well end up spending the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of the other robberies.

