Property tax exemption passed

This week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors saw an unusually large number of sheriff’s deputies in attendance, but it wasn’t because of any perceived danger to county leaders. Rather, the deputies and Sheriff Mike Worrell were in attendance in support of an ordinance which would exempt the surviving spouses of first responders who have died in the line of duty from paying property taxes.

The passage of this ordinance required a public hearing so that those in favor or against the passage of this ordinance could have their say.

The ordinance was presented to the board by Draper District Supervisor Dirk Compton, who himself is a former member of the Virginia State Police.

“One of the reasons this came about was because of a state policeman I worked with named Andrew Fox, who was hit by a car and killed Oct. 4, 2012, in Richmond,” said Compton. “His widow said that even though this passed in Nov. 8, 2016, the county had to do something, so that in the future when something like this happens to a first responder, at least the family will be taken care of.”

