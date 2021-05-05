Potbellied visitors

By WILLIAM PAINE

Local attorney Marc LeBlanc came to the offices of The Southwest Times this week to share an experience he had with some of the native fauna.

Monday and Tuesday morning of this week LeBlanc witnessed a couple of potbellied pigs ambling across his front lawn at 135 Lexington Ave. in Pulaski. Apparently these swine prefer to go wherever they’re going by taking a path through the attorney’s yard.

As unusual as this may seem, LeBlanc’s front yard has been utilized as a wildlife crossing by other creatures, including a black bear that he spotted this time last year.

Some might say that Leblanc’s situation is ideal in that he lives in town, but is at the same time maintains a close tie to nature.

When not acting as legal counsel, LeBlanc has been known to play bass guitar for the Don’t Quit Your Day Job band.

