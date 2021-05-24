Police: suspect shot after pulling gun

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday after allegedly pulling a handgun from under a mattress while being placed under arrest, according to Virginia State Police.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the shooting occurred after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motel on Lee Highway for a guest suspected of being in violation of a protective order. The name of the deceased was withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Since the approximately 11 a.m. incident involved a police shooting, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis requested the Wytheville field office of state police’s Criminal Investigation Division conduct the investigation. That is standard procedure in such cases.

After police arrived on the scene, the male suspect consented to having his motel room and pickup truck searched, Geller said. She said deputies recovered a firearm from the man’s truck and narcotics from the motel room.

As authorities attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun, according to Geller. At that point, a deputy discharged his firearm, shooting the suspect, she said.

The man died despite efforts by emergency medical personnel to save him. The man’s body was sent to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Geller said a handgun was recovered inside the motel room.

The investigation is ongoing.

Written by: Editor on May 24, 2021.

Comments

comments