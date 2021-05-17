Police shut down massage parlors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Three Christiansburg massage parlors were shut down and five people were charged Wednesday for allegedly offering sexual services to massage clients during the course of business.

The actions were taken after Christiansburg Police Department executed search warrants at Sunshine Spa at 3225 N. Franklin St., Spring Spa at 2115 Roanoke St. and Oasis Day Spa at 2150 Roanoke St., according to a press release from Christiansburg spokeswoman Amy Southall. The search and arrests were the result of a three-month undercover investigation the department’s vice unit launched after citizens complained illicit sexual activity was taking place at the businesses.

According to Southall, the investigation involved undercover officers purchasing massage services multiple times at each business. During the course of receiving their legitimate massages the officers were offered sexual services for an additional fee, authorities allege.

Southall stressed the additional services were offered without suggestion or solicitation from the officers, that the officers declined the sexual services and at no time did any of the officers engage in sexual activities with the employees.

“The investigation consisted of multiple visits to each location to ensure that the offer of sexual acts for money represented a regular business practice and was not an isolated act of an individual employee,” Southall said.

In addition to suspending the business licenses of all three establishments, so that they can no longer operate in Christiansburg, several people associated with the businesses were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Qilin Cai, 45, of Vinton is charged with operating a bawdy place.

Youmei Yang, 43, of Christiansburg is charged with operating a bawdy place, sexual battery and prostitution.

Hongling Zheng, 54, of Christiansburg is charged with operating a bawdy place, sexual battery and prostitution.

Yumin Tang, 56, of Christiansburg is charged with residing at a bawdy place.

Xeuming Sun, 57, of Christiansburg is charged with operating a bawdy place and with violating Christiansburg Town Ordinance by operating a massage parlor with no massage therapy license.

Southall said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether evidence recovered during the search has “any connection to sex trafficking and other businesses in the area.”

Christiansburg Assistant Police Chief Major Chris Ramsey explained the importance behind such investigations.

“The Christiansburg Police Department recognizes that while activity like this is at times thought of as a ‘victimless crime’ that is far from the truth,” he said. “These businesses are often linked to sex trafficking and their continued operation facilitates the victimization of many vulnerable members of society, often including those who seek to immigrate to this country in search of a better life, but instead find themselves forced into a life of sexual servitude.

“For those reasons, we are committed to thoroughly investigating and working with our commonwealth’s attorney to prosecute crimes of this nature,” Ramsey added.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Radford City Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted Christiansburg with the investigation.

