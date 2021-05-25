Police shooting suspect identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man shot and killed by a deputy at a Washington County motel May 20 has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon S. Odell, according to Virginia State Police.

Odell, whose last known address was in Bristol, Tenn., died at a Washington County motel when he allegedly pulled a handgun from under a mattress as officers attempted to place him under arrest, State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

Deputies responded to the Lee Highway motel for a report of a guest, identified as Odell, suspected of being in violation of a protective order. Upon arrival, Odell consented to having his motel room and pickup truck searched, Geller said. She say deputies recovered a firearm from Odell’s truck and narcotics from the motel room.

Wytheville field office of state police’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing. Odell’s body was sent to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Geller said a handgun was recovered inside the motel room.

