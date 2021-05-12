PCHS selected for national grant

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School has been selected to receive special funding to update and expand their ProStart program thanks to a grand from The Rachael Ray Foundation (RRF).

ProStart is a two year career and technical education program that focuses on culinary arts and restaurant management and is offered in over 1,700 schools across the country. The program currently enrolls over 130,000 students nationwide.

This school year, ProStart educators across the country have adapted to the COVID-19 restrictions with a mix of virtual and in-person learning, which has posed challenges for students to learn the hands-on skills the program often requires.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), through The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants, will provide 27 grants totaling $135,000 to ProStart schools that have demonstrated a strong need to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservices jobs and careers.

Pulaski County High School was selected as one of the 27 schools to receive $5,000 in funding for the initiative.

Funding from the RRF ProStart Grow Grants will enable Pulaski County High School to refurbish dining furniture in their classroom and purchase a new POS system to facilitate orders.

“ProStart educators and students have persevered through this difficult year and are continuing to pursue their passions for restaurants and foodservice against all odds” said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. “The Rachael Ray Foundation is proud to support their dreams to become future chefs and restaurateurs and provide them with the resources they need to be successful in their classrooms. We can’t wait to see what these students will accomplish.”

Those schools who receive the grant were required to demonstrate how the program is positively impacting the students and community.

Laura Norris, who leads the Culinary Arts Program at PCHS, regularly plans for her students to cater events at the school and in the community. PCHS students have catered events for the school such as National CTE/STEM Month recognition ceremonies, special graduation programs and special events.

“We are so proud of Mrs. Norris and the Culinary Arts program for receiving this award,” Megan Atkinson, Director of CTE and the Governor’s STEM Academy at PCHS said. “So many people in our community look to the CTE Culinary Program to provide hospitality, from the Superintendent of Schools to the County Economic Development Office. This grant will be used to update our dining facility, the Cougar Den, so that we can provide an even higher quality service to our community.”

Despite the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, her students have continued to work and learn, helping prepare them for future ventures in the foodservices industry.

“Mrs. Laura Norris’ culinary arts program is first class in every regard,” Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools said. “We are extremely happy to see that her efforts are being recognized and rewarded at this level. Mrs. Norris is the only teacher in Virginia to receive this award. We’ve known for a while that she has the best program in the state and now it looks like the word is getting out.”

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2021.

