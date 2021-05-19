PCHS presents Mamma Mia outdoors

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School Theatre is presenting the hit musical Mamma Mia this coming Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. Two additional shows will be held Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.

Mamma Mia will be presented in a unique venue, as this production will be held outdoors in the parking lot at the front of the school (theater side). The decision was made to produce the play outside because new lights and sound are currently being installed in the school’s Little Theatre, making that space unavailable. Concerns about COVID restrictions also played a role in the venue change.

Those attending the outdoor performances of Mamma Mia are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the occasion.

The songs of ABBA propel this tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, nonstop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! A guaranteed smash hit.

